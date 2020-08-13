Who is the American Major winner married to? We take a look in this piece.

Who Is Gary Woodland’s Wife?

Gary Woodland is a Major winner, a Presidents Cup player and a four-time winner on the PGA Tour. He also won the Omega Mission Hills World Cup with Matt Kuchar in 2011.

But who has been inside the ropes cheering him on whilst out on the PGA Tour? We get to know Gabby Woodland below.

Gabby Woodland, formally Gabby Granado, is married to Gary Woodland and the pair tied the knot in 2016. The ceremony took place on a beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Just a year later the pair dealt with tragedy after they lost one of their twins in utero. The other twin, Jaxson was born prematurely but has gone from strength to strength over the last few years.

Two years later, 2019 was quite a year for the Woodland’s. Not only did Gary claim his first career Major title at Pebble Beach in the US Open, but the family also welcomed twin girls Maddox and Lennox into the world as well.

“I do want to thank a couple special people in my life that are here tonight and have really helped me get to where I’m at today, and that starts with my wife who is my rock,” Woodland said at his induction in the Topeka Hall of Fame in June of 2017.

“She has the responsibility now of dealing with me on a daily basis; she has to deal with my good rounds and when I’m happy and when I’m power-pouting after my bad rounds. She has to deal with that roller coaster. I can’t thank her enough; I love her to death.”

