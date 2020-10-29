USA Based Golf Gear Reviewers Wanted!

Do you know your Ben Hogans from your Bridgestones? Are you an authority on golf clubs and a golf shoe aficionado? If you are then Golf Monthly wants to hear from you.

Golf Gear Reviewers Wanted!

Do you know your Ben Hogans from your Bridgestones? Are you an authority on golf clubs and a golf shoe aficionado? If you are then Golf Monthly wants to hear from you.

We’re looking for a US-based freelance digital content producer with a passion for golf equipment and a talent for offering first-class buying advice.

You will be responsible for generating content that reviews, rates and recommends golf products. From shoes and balls to drivers and distance measuring devices you will be an expert on what’s hot and what’s not in the US golf market!

You should be a first-rate content producer with up-to-date digital skills and a strong working knowledge of the golf equipment market.

You’ll need to have your finger on the pulse to ensure the content is always reflective of current product cycles and trends, in many cases, ahead of the curve. You’ll also need to develop strong PR contacts and an ability to produce fair, honest product reviews.

What we’re looking for:

US-based golf equipment writer

Great understanding of golf equipment covering a wide array of brands and price-points

Ability to write engaging content around golf tech and accessories

Access to a golf facility to test products

A keen eye for what golf products are hot in the US market

How to apply

If you think you fit the bill then please email joel.tadman@futurenet.com with a CV, short description of why you think you are perfect for this role and a sample 300 word review of the best bit of golf equipment you’ve used in 2020!