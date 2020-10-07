We catch up with Nick Dougherty to get his thoughts on golf, Covid-19 and the Garden Golf Tour

Golf Popularity Up By 40% Since Lockdown

With the BMW PGA Championship taking place this week it would be easy to look at the tournament negatively as there will be no fans at the event. However, whilst it is difficult to acknowledge that golf may have had a slight boost from Covid, it is also true to do so.

In fact, in analysis carried out by Shot Scope, golf has seen a 40% spike in popularity since lockdown began in March, with the public taking up the sport from home and out on courses when lockdown eased.

In this weeks podcast we caught up with Nick Dougherty to discuss the boost golf has received, playing golf during lockdown, and how he has really enjoyed playing the sport with his 8-year-old son.

Additionally he has also been seeing some of the creative golf courses people have been making in their gardens. Sent by BMW, this was the UK’s first Garden Golf Tour to celebrate passionate golf fans who created their own garden golf courses during lockdown.

Listen to the podcast

“The courses that fans have created are incredible,” said Dougherty.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“As well as being a great sport, many people find Golf really helps relieve stress. Covid-19 shone a light on the game and showed more people than ever how golf can help with fitness both physically and mentally, by getting us outdoors and active. The last few months have opened up the sport to new players, old and young.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals

“The courses people have built in their gardens are more than just golf courses – they are ways to spend more time with family and friends, create challenges between golfing buddies, practice their short game and, more than anything, spend time outside. The BMW PGA Championship will be more popular than ever this year and I’m sure will inspire more people to transform their gardens.”

One such example of this is the course Paul created in his garden whilst on furlough, which he created for his golf mad daughter Lila.

Lila said; “The garden golf course has meant I’ve been able to practice every day, something that would have been difficult when we weren’t allowed out. Golf makes me feel incredibly happy, and my love for the game has increased during lockdown – it’s also been a great way to spend more time with my Dad!”

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more golf news.