Ali Gibb achieved the feat in her club championship where she won the title for the second year running
Golfer Makes Three Aces In A Day
Most golfers dream about making an ace, and some don’t ever even achieve the feat.
Yet one player managed to make three, yes three(!), aces in a single day.
Ali Gibb was defending her club championship title at Croham Hurst Golf Club near Croydon this week and managed to make three holes in one within 25 holes.
Her first ace came at the par-3 5th hole and she then aced it again in the afternoon round of the 36 hole competition, meaning she had played it twice in two shots!
Her third and final ace of the day came at the 11th hole in the afternoon round.
Gibb, who plays off a handicap of six, successfully defended her title and was then gifted three bottles of champagne from the club afterwards.
She had previously made three holes in one, on the 7th hole at Croham Hurst, at Surrey National Golf Club and at Atlantic Beach Golf Club in South Africa.
She told BBC Sport, “Today was just a weird day. It was just very, very strange.
“On my card I had a nine, two eights, sixes, fives, fours, threes, twos and three ones.
“Our pro Adam came up to me and said: ‘I’ve had one hole-in-one in 42 years, you’ve just had three in five hours.’
“It’s just absolutely extraordinary. I think I will wake up tomorrow asking if I’ve just been dreaming about it and if it is club championship day today instead!”
