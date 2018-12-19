Which up-and-coming players will be making headlines next year?

20 Golfers To Watch In 2019

There is an abundance of strength and depth in today’s golfing world, with a number of youngsters and even older players coming through the ranks to mix it with the world’s elite.

Below in no particular order, we look at players from all corners of the globe who we think will be making headlines in 2019…

Cameron Champ (Main image)

The big-hitting American has already won on the PGA Tour, with his maiden victory coming at the Sanderson Farms Championship in just his second start as a PGA Tour card holder.

As well as his first PGA Tour victory in October, he also won on the Web.com Tour in July.

Champ, at just 23 years of age, looks an exciting talent.

Georgia Hall

The 2018 Women’s British Open champion could potentially open up women’s golf to young girls across the country after becoming the first British major winner since Karen Stupples in 2004.

Hall is just 22 years of age and cracked the world’s top 10 this year for the first time.

She isn’t stopping there though, as has publicly spoken of her desire to reach the world number one spot.

Hall also won the LET Order of Merit for the second year running.

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele is just 25-years-old and has won three PGA Tour titles in his first two seasons, including the 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions.

In hindsight, Schauffele was probably overlooked by Jim Furyk for a Ryder Cup wildcard pick but he looks likely to make the team in 2020.

The 25-year-old was the 2017 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and has already reached a career-high of 10th in the world – perhaps he can crack the top five in 2019?

Bryson DeChambeau

Speaking of the world’s top five, the Golfing Scientist will occupy the 5th spot heading into 2019.

DeChambeau was one of the best players in the world this year, winning four times on the PGA Tour including two FedEx Cup Playoff events in a row.

The 2015 US Amateur champion now has six wins since turning pro after the 2016 Masters where he was low amateur.

Where does he go from here? Perhaps 2019 could be the year he wins a Major.

Matt Wallace

The Englishman can now consider himself one of Europe’s finest players after a year which saw him win three times on the European Tour and just miss out on a Ryder Cup debut.

Wallace has proven that he is a winner, after six wins on the Alps Tour in 2016, his maiden European Tour triumph in 2017 and then three more in 2018.

Where does he go from here? You’d have to say that, with the strength of his game and the winning mentality he possesses, the sky is the limit.

Lucas Bjerregaard

The Dane won his second European Tour title in 2018 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and has seen a huge rise in the world rankings.

Having been ranked 239th towards the end of April, Bjerregaard rose to a career-high 45th and will qualify for The Masters.

Aaron Wise

The 2018 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year looks a special talent, having won his maiden PGA Tour title at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Wise has seen a steady progression in his career, winning on the Canadian Tour in 2016, Web.com Tour in 2017 and then PGA Tour in 2018.

Incredibly, he is just 22-years-old, expect to see a lot of him in the future.

Abraham Ancer

The Mexican burst onto the scene in 2018 and won the Australian Open to rise to a career-high of 57th in the world.

Ancer has had a very decent start to life on the PGA Tour with six top 10s and may well go on to win his first title Stateside in 2019.

Joaquin Niemann

The young Chilean looks to be a future major contender and it is hard to see him not having a great 2019.

Niemann only turned pro in April 2018 after an incredible amateur career which saw him reach the world number one spot, win the Latin America Amateur Championship and incredibly, win six professional tournaments as an amateur.

He has only just turned 20 as well, having been born in 1998, and had five top 10s on the PGA Tour in 2018.

Nasa Hataoka

Hataoka, 19-year-old from Japan, is one of the game’s hottest prospects.

Aged 17, she won a professional event whilst still an amateur and she was victorious twice on the LPGA Tour in 2018.