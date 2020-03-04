Here Sam Tremlett goes through Golfin's new mobile platform coaching experience.

Golfin Coaching Experience – Review

Regardless of how highly we think of our golf games, there is always room to improve and we all have parts of the game that need a bit more work than others. The main aspect for me is short game so when the opportunity arose to try out a new coaching product by a company called Golfin, I jumped at it.

Golfin, a team of PGA professionals, have launched a new mobile platform for interactive game improvement that seeks to make golf coaching and practice more convenient by allowing golfers to work on their game wherever and whenever they want.

There are three different packages that can be purchased dependent on the level of input desired and I went through the most basic which included a consultation call, video analysis and then video drills and tips tailored to my needs. I was also given the option to focus on either my long game or short game and as I mentioned above, my wedge game is often a disgrace so I went with the latter.

I started with the consultation call and this was a very good aspect of the whole process. In it I met Andy, the coach who would be overseeing my progress and giving me tips. We took a little bit of time to get to know each other and he asked many questions about my golf game, my golf experience, what I thought I was good at and more importantly what I thought needed work. The whole call made the process a lot more personal and interactive which was something I was concerned about beforehand. With every bit of contact being through either phone or video, it would have been all too easy for it to be rather cold and distant but this was not the case.

After this I went away to film videos of some wedge shots which I had to get from down the line and from in front. This was easy as I simply asked a friend to film a few of these shots. I then uploaded them to the CoachNow app which enabled Andy to view them.

A few days later he posted his own videos where he analysed my swings and went into detail on where I was going wrong. A few days after that he then posted videos on the exercises I needed to do to improve.

All of this was a pretty quick process and again the personal side of the coaching was a big plus for me in relation to the analysis. It made it a lot easier to understand what was going on and what specifically Andy was asking of me. Indeed Andy was very knowledgeable and kept things very simple. I think too often these days coaches get extremely technical to the point where players lose attention or simply don’t understand. The complete opposite is true for my Golfin experience.

To be honest the only slight downside I could foresee is that this could be more tailored to a younger audience because of the reliance on technology, downloading apps and so on. That being said I am not the most technologically advanced person in the world and I found them easy to use and manage.

Verdict:

I thoroughly enjoyed the whole process. It was convenient to be able to watch the videos whilst at the practice range and the tips and drills were simple to grasp and understand. If you are a golfer who wants to improve and yet need a more convenient way to practice, then Golfin could be worth a try.

