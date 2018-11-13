Golf is a game of milestones - how many of these have you achieved?

25 Golfing Milestones – How Many Have You Ticked Off?

1) Break 100

For a beginner, breaking 100 is a big deal and a big target in most golfers’ early days.

2) Join a golf club

Joining a golf club is always a big step for a golfer. It’s a commitment to your golf game and also a chance to meet new friends, get a handicap and play in roll ups and competitions.

3) Get a handicap

An official handicap will allow you to play most of the top clubs around the country and world. It measures your true playing ability and is a benchmark for your golf each season – can you get it lower?

4) Complete a round with the same ball you started with

Not to be scoffed at as even professionals still lose golf balls. Beginning and starting the round with the same golf ball is always a bonus, it means you’ve at least played half decent!

5) Make a par

A big moment for beginners. Keep playing and many more pars will come!

6) Break 90

Breaking 90 means you’ve played to around an 18 handicap which means decent golf!

7) Get your handicap cut

A handicap cut is pure joy, seeing your name near the top of a leaderboard in a proper club competition and getting a cut is rewarding and shows you that you’ve played well under pressure.

8) Make a birdie

A birdie is a brilliant moment for all abilities of golfer. Beating the par of the hole briefly makes you feel like a pro.

9) Represent your golf club in a match

Golf is an individual sport so getting the chance to play in a team is always an honour and great fun. Representing your club against another local one is a proud moment.

10) Hit a par 5 green in two

Golfers love to feel like they hit the ball a long way and finding a par 5 green in two is some serious bragging rights, just don’t three-putt!

11) Win a club competition

Similar to getting your handicap cut, seeing your name on top of a leaderboard is a proud moment and usually means you’ll earn some sort of prize, whether it be a trophy or cash.

12) Drive a par 4 green in one

Similar to hitting a par 5 in two, driving a par 4 in one shot to give yourself an eagle putt is pure bliss and is a great story to tell your pals after your round. And just like number 9, don’t three putt!