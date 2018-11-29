The Rolex Series was created to attract stronger fields to the European Tour and raise the profile of the circuit. Has it managed to do it?

Has The Rolex Series Been A Success?

Eight events in eight countries with $57,500,000 of prize money on offer – the Rolex Series was designed as a shot in the arm for the European Tour. The aim was to lift the prestige and draw of the tournaments involved and the circuit itself: more money, meaning stronger fields and so increased interest and excitement across the board. Looking back at this year, the second season of the Rolex Series, has it delivered on those objectives?

The European Tour’s flagship tournament and the first Rolex Series event of this year, The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, produced a worthy winner in Francesco Molinari, who would go on to win The Open Championship, star in the Ryder Cup and ultimately be crowned Europe’s No.1 for 2018. But the field wasn’t any stronger than in years past, and it didn’t look great that Europe’s top-ranked player, Justin Rose, was busy winning the Fort Worth Invitational on the PGA Tour the same week.

The Italian, French, Scottish and Irish Opens have certainly been boosted by the involvement of Rolex and each has seen better fields and heightened public interest as a result. They have been a strong success.

Final flourish?

The final three events of the Rolex Series in Turkey, South Africa and Dubai all produced exciting competition and popular winners in Justin Rose, Lee Westwood and Danny Willett. There were a lot of positives, but there were also some issues with the conclusion that might give the European Tour pause for thought.

The points system of the Race to Dubai doesn’t guarantee an exciting finish to the season and this year we didn’t get one. Going into the DP World Tour Championship, only Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood could win the year-long competition, and neither were able to produce their best golf at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Fleetwood needed to win to have any chance of catching the Italian and he couldn’t get the necessary putts to drop. Molinari was visibly exhausted after his fabulous efforts through the year. In the end, he cruised in, anti-climactically, well before the tournament reached its denouement with little fanfare and basically no drama.

Recent changes to the points system for 2019 have been made, but they are not intended to impact the leaders of the Race to Dubai. The European Tour should perhaps look at the FedExCup Playoffs for inspiration. Going into the season-ending Tour Championship on the PGA Tour, any player in the field could, theoretically, win the big prize. That made for constant excitement through the week as projected placings changed continuously. The European Tour needs something similar to generate greater tension.