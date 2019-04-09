Stenson currently has no full-time caddie after splitting with Gareth Lord and Scott Vail in the past six months
Who Is Henrik Stenson’s Caddie?
Henrik Stenson enters this year’s Masters with a new caddie for the first time since 2013.
The Swede split up with his former bagman Gareth Lord last November, with Lord then going on to caddie for World Number One Justin Rose for a few events whilst the Englishman’s caddie Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher recovered from heart surgery.
Lord and Rose were a successful team, winning the Farmers Insurance Open together.
However, back to Stenson and the 2016 Open champion has currently returned to his old caddie and fellow Swede Fanny Sunesson this week at Augusta.
The pair worked together from 2007 to 2011 before Sunesson retired.
She formerly caddied for Nick Faldo including during two of his three Masters titles.
Stenson had paired up with Brandt Snedeker’s former caddie Scott Vail last November but they worked just six tournaments together before calling it a day.
“Neither one of us felt like we were the best fit for each other. We are all in good spirits. I really like him, but we just felt like we didn’t connect 100 percent,” he said.
Stenson worked with Sunesson at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and has her back on the bag this week after using a different caddie during the WGC-Match Play.
As it stands, it’s unlikely he’ll return to working with Sunesson full time as she does appear to be semi-retired.
She caddied for Adam Scott at last year’s Open at Carnoustie but now focuses more on coaching and TV work.
More on Stenson’s old caddie Gareth Lord
Gareth Lord was a talented golfer in his own right, in fact he was good enough to be picked for the England Boys team alongside Lee Westwood. With his sights set on the professional game, he earned a scholarship to play golf at the University of Tennessee. He then returned to Europe and eventually found himself coaching the game in Germany.
Lord established himself as a caddie working alongside Robert Karlsson. In 2008, the Swede won the European Tour’s Order Of Merit and Lord was named caddie of the year. Through his exploits with Karlsson, the Coventry man made himself one of the most highly respected caddies in the game.
Since then he has worked for Luke Donald, Alvaro Quiros and Thomas Bjorn but in 2013 he found himself alongside Henrik Stenson. The 2016 Open Champion is good friends with Robert Karlsson and had seen Lord up close as the two Swedes won the 2008 World Cup together.
Shortly after teaming up in 2013, Stenson’s form rocketed and he won the highly lucrative FedEx Cup. It is reported that Stenson gave Lord 10% of his 10 million dollar winnings. With that, Lord moved from the UK to his current residence in Monaco.
During the 2015 Valspar Championship, Lord and Stenson made a bet that if the Swede won a Major, Lord would give up smoking.
That landmark finally arrived at Troon the following year in The Open Championship.
“We had a bet about a year-and-a-half ago that if he won a Major I’d have to give up smoking,” said Lord, speaking in 2016.
“I knew he felt pretty good because I was having one down the seventh and he told me I’d better enjoy it because it’s the last one I would be having. Midnight tonight, it’s over.”
Stenson says of their relationship; “Lordy is a great caddie and very hard working. He is fun to be around and we are probably just as crazy but in different ways…thankfully!”
