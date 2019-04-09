Stenson currently has no full-time caddie after splitting with Gareth Lord and Scott Vail in the past six months

Who Is Henrik Stenson’s Caddie?

Henrik Stenson enters this year’s Masters with a new caddie for the first time since 2013.

The Swede split up with his former bagman Gareth Lord last November, with Lord then going on to caddie for World Number One Justin Rose for a few events whilst the Englishman’s caddie Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher recovered from heart surgery.

Lord and Rose were a successful team, winning the Farmers Insurance Open together.

However, back to Stenson and the 2016 Open champion has currently returned to his old caddie and fellow Swede Fanny Sunesson this week at Augusta.

The pair worked together from 2007 to 2011 before Sunesson retired.

She formerly caddied for Nick Faldo including during two of his three Masters titles.

Stenson had paired up with Brandt Snedeker’s former caddie Scott Vail last November but they worked just six tournaments together before calling it a day.

“Neither one of us felt like we were the best fit for each other. We are all in good spirits. I really like him, but we just felt like we didn’t connect 100 percent,” he said.

Stenson worked with Sunesson at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and has her back on the bag this week after using a different caddie during the WGC-Match Play.

As it stands, it’s unlikely he’ll return to working with Sunesson full time as she does appear to be semi-retired.

She caddied for Adam Scott at last year’s Open at Carnoustie but now focuses more on coaching and TV work.