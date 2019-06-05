Henrik Stenson has been married to Emma Lofgren since 2006. Get to know her in this piece.

Who Is Henrik Stenson’s Wife?

Major champion and five-time Ryder Cup player Henrik Stenson has had an immensely successful career to date.

Emma Lofgren, Stenson’s wife has been present for a large majority of his time on Tour. Get to know her in the piece below.

Henrik Stenson is married to fellow Swede Emma Lofgren, although they grew up in very different parts of the country. Stenson is from Gothenburg which is at the bottom of the country whereas Lofgren grew up in the northern part of Sweden.

The pair met at the University of South Carolina where Lofgren was studying Public Relations and Media whilst also playing for the golf team. Stenson on the other hand was not a student there but according to his website, Puggy Blackmon, the head of South Carolina’s golf programme, let Stenson practice with the university team. This meant the pair spent a lot of time together.