We give some tips and tricks so you can stop losing your golf ball out on the course.

How Do I Stop Losing My Golf Ball?

The Coronavirus pandemic forced golfers to take a break from playing at golf courses. As a result many of us hadn’t swung a club in months which has resulted in losing more golf balls than normal when we got back onto the course.

So how do I stop losing my golf ball?

Well many of you are probably thinking ‘just play better’ but all golfers know the game isn’t as simple as that sometimes. At the moment practicing is still difficult because of safety guidelines and precautions that must be stuck to.

No, instead there are several little techniques and game management decisions that can be made before a club has even been swung that could stop you from losing another precious Titleist Pro V1.

Below we have taken a look at some of the best tips to stop you from losing your hard-earned golf balls.

Your Golf Game

Well first take into account your golf game, your usual ball flight and where the trouble is. Playing the game of golf within yourself is often the best way for you to stop reaching into your golf bag for another premium ball.

In terms of the trouble, just steer clear of it. Don’t take it on.

Additionally many golfers approaching a difficult golf hole have already thought about the out of bounds down the left or the water by the green. They have already panicked at the sight of it and therefore their swing was faster than normal, not in rhythm, and just like that another ball had gone to the golfing gods.

So the tip here is to remain calm, focus on delivering a relaxed and smooth golf swing which will therefore deliver a good strike and in all likelihood, a desired finishing product.

Golf Monthly Instruction

How To Look For Golf Balls

First things first, if you do hit a bad golf shot towards thick rough or trouble, watch it closely.

Many people turn away in anger after hitting a bad shot which means they fail to see where it is actually going. Watch closely, use a tree or marker post to signify what line your ball took and use that as a way of finding your ball again.

We also recommend doing exactly the same thing for your partners golf shots. Because if you go the extra mile in helping a playing partner find their golf ball, then they will probably return the favour. The more eyes searching for your ball, the better.

Finally when you are looking for a golf ball, approach the area from different directions. A golf ball that is invisible from one angle can be seen from another in many cases.

Practice

Our final tip is a simple one.

When golf driving ranges and practice areas all open again, get out there to do some practice. You will quickly find the groove again and stop having to purchase golf balls, or search incessantly for them.

What tips and tricks do you use for finding golf balls?