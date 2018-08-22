A round of golf is reckoned to equate to an average 30-minute gym session.

How Many Calories Does A Round Of Golf Burn?

How many calories does a round of golf burn is a question many gym-phobic golfers may want the answer to. Well the good news is that a round of golf is reckoned to equate to an average 30-minute gym session.

An 18-hole round over a full length golf course will involve roughly a five-mile walk with quite a bit of arm exercises along the way.

So, how many calories does a round of golf burn then?

Well, if you walk the course, rather than tootle about the place in a cart or buggy, then a round of golf will burn probably somewhere in the order of 1.400 or 1,500 calories.

Playing more spaced out, hillier course will obviously burn more calories than compact flatter ones.