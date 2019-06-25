The world is home to almost 40,000 golf courses, check out how many each country has...
How Many Golf Courses Are There In The World?
With the release of Golf Around the World 2019 by R&A, we discovered the countries that have the most golf courses.
The study revealed that 78% of the world’s supply of golf courses are located in just 10 countries: the United States, Japan, Canada, England, Australia, Germany, France, Republic of Korea, Sweden and Scotland.
Number of golf courses in the world – 38,864
USA – 16,752
Japan – 3,169
Canada – 2,633
England – 2,270
Australia – 1,616
Germany – 1,050
France – 804
South Korea – 798
Sweden – 662
Scotland – 614
China – 599
Spain – 497
Ireland – 494
South Africa – 489
New Zealand – 418
Argentina – 349
Denmark – 346
Netherlands – 330
Italy – 321
Thailand – 315
North America has 51% of the world’s golf courses, with the USA boasting 43%.
Number of golf courses in Europe – 8,940 (23% of world’s total)
Interestingly, Europe has the second-largest regional share with 23% of the world’s total.
England is far and away the number one golfing country in Europe; home to 2,270 golf courses, more than every country in the world barring USA, Japan and Canada.
England has a total of 31,620 golf holes, and the study also revealed that 25% of courses in GB and Ireland are 9 holers.
Europe has a total of 8,940 courses with 151 currently under development.
That’s just over half the amount in the USA which is home to a whopping 16,752, 43% of the world’s supply.
In second place in Europe is Germany, with a total below half of that in England, at 1,050 golf courses.
France are 3rd with 804, Sweden 4th with 662 and Scotland in 5th with 614 golf courses.
Spain takes 6th place in the list with 497 golf courses, while Ireland holds slightly less with 494 to sit 7th.
Rounding off the top 10 are Denmark (346), the Netherlands (330) and Italy, with 321 golf courses.
England – 2,270
Germany – 1,050
France – 804
Sweden – 662
Scotland – 614
Spain – 497
Ireland – 494
Denmark – 346
Netherlands – 330
Italy – 321
Austria – 205
Finland – 191
Norway – 191
Wales – 186
Czech Republic – 132
Belgium – 121
Switzerland – 114
Portugal – 106
Iceland – 75
In the bottom five comes Bosnia and Herzegovina (2), Serbia (2), Belarus (2), the Faroe Islands (1) and finally, Malta with just one golf course!
Across the continent, you will find no less than 8,940 golf courses, amounting to 125,268 golf holes.
With help from GolfSupport.com
20 Of The World’s Most Incredible Golf Courses
One of the greatest things about golf is…
Top 100 Golf Courses UK and Ireland 2019/20
Look at the new full list of Top…
8 Bucket List Golf Courses You Have To Play Before You Die
Golf is blessed with magnificent courses and stunning…
How To Spot A Golf Cheat
In this feature on how to spot a…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels