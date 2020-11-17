If you're new to the game and in the market for a set of golf clubs, here's some useful buying advice to help get you started

How To Choose Golf Clubs For Beginners

So, you’ve made the decision to take up golf, perhaps for the occasional bit of fun, or maybe you’ve got more serious plans to take the game by storm.

Have you been into a golf store yet? Pretty crowded, aren’t they.

Fear not, because this guide on how to choose golf clubs for beginners is going to help you to narrow down your search, and ensure you’re matched up with the correct equipment.

Golf is hard, especially when you’re starting out. You may well have seen the pros on the television seemingly control that little white ball on a piece of string.

But it’s not easy to get the ball airborne and hit it 300 yards plus straight down the middle of the fairway, not at first anyway.

Which is why beginner sets offer plenty of forgiveness; they’re manufactured in a way that means even when you don’t strike the ball perfectly, they can still get the ball up in the air and shift it a good distance.

This is important, because the more shots that you get airborne, and the more shots you strike well, the greater your enjoyment levels will be.

The Clubs

You’re allowed to use a maximum of 14 clubs on the golf course, but if you’re a beginner, it’s not essential to get all the gear at the start of your golfing journey.

If you’re starting on a par-3 course, or short nine-holer, for example, there’s no harm in getting a half set, which tend to be comprised of four or five irons, a wood and a putter.

As for the type of clubs themselves, the best golf club sets for beginners will offer plenty of forgiveness and help to get the ball airborne.

This applies to the driver, fairway woods, hybrids and irons, which tend to have larger faces and larger sweetspots.

Most of the big brands have a model in the range that will suit beginners – driver, fairway woods, hybrid and irons.

They’re often referred to as a ‘game improvement’ model, or even ‘super game improver’.

Our advice: avoid buying the same beautiful set of blades as your friend, who’s been playing for 20 years and has a handicap of two – you can always upgrade as your game improves.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Custom Fitting

A golf club custom fitting ensures the equipment you buy work in unison with key factors such as height, swing speed, and technique.

If you’re going to play regularly, this is the way to go, otherwise you can start adapting the way you swing and get yourself into bad habits – which can be hard to get rid of.

Many of the big high street golf stores have qualified PGA professionals on hand to advise on this and help you get fitted with the right clubs.

Another option is to visit your nearby course. Most club professionals have the tools to custom fit players of all levels, and will be only too happy to talk you through the options available.

It’s not a huge expense, either, and often there’s no cost at all, with the custom fitting price being waived when you buy the set of clubs.

Off The Shelf Purchases

Lots of beginners will buy online or straight off the shelf without going through a custom fitting.

If you’re at the very beginning of your golf journey, there’s no harm in this – just be mindful that a custom fitting is going to help you get the best out of your equipment and enhance your enjoyment of the game.

Price

Golf can be an expensive sport to take up, and if you’re a beginner, there’s a fair chance you won’t want to spend a large amount of money, especially if you’re not 100 per cent sure you’re going to stick at it, or play regularly enough to justify the expense.

However, you can buy beginner sets for as little as £150, or, as mentioned, start off with a half set.

Of course, if price is no barrier, and you’re determined to buy the best on the market, you can spend ten times that amount – and more.

Happy shopping.

