How To Choose Your Golf Clubs

Golf clubs are a considered purchase. If you end up playing with clubs that don’t suit your swing, you’re not going to get most out of them – worse, you can end up adapting your swing and developing bad habits.

By building the right 14-club set for your swing, you’ll shoot lower scores and get more enjoyment from the game.

So, it pays to do your research before parting with your hard earned cash to get best golf clubs for you that money can buy.

The marketplace may be crowded with different options, but with the following advice on how to choose your golf clubs, we’ll help make the buying process easier for you.

Here’s how to choose your golf clubs…

1. What’s Your Handicap?

Even if you don’t have an official handicap, you’ll have some idea of your skill level.

If you’re a beginner, keep a note of your scores. What number are you tending to shoot over 18 holes?

You need to be honest with where you are in the game, because most golf clubs are designed with a certain skill level category in mind.

Generally speaking, you have your tour/professional golfers, low handicappers, mid handicappers and high handicappers, which includes game improvers and beginners.

So, just because you like the look of Tiger Woods’ irons, it doesn’t mean they’ll help you perform like the great man, especially if you’re a 20-handicapper – and the same theory applies to the most forgiving drivers, fairways, wedges, and even putters.

2. Know Your Strengths And Weaknesses

Your handicap, if you have one, gives you a broad idea of where you are ability-wise, but you should break your game down a bit more before committing to a purchase.

For example, you may be a proficient ball striker but lack distance, and therefore need a driver and ball built for slow swing speeds.

You might high-handicap driver , or your iron play may lack consistency.

Manufacturers are constantly figuring out ways to help amateur golfers, and the latest technology can be game-changing, especially when matched up with the type of player it’s aimed at helping.

Whether it’s more forgiveness, greater distance, tighter dispersion, or more workability from the world’s best blades, there are clubs out there that can help.

So, draw up a list of your strengths and weaknesses from tee to green.

3. Read Our Reviews

You wouldn’t buy a car without reading the latest reviews, would you?

It’s the same when consider how to choose your golf clubs – and you can start by reading the very latest Golf Monthly reviews.

Whether you’re in the market for a new driver, fairway, hybrid, irons, wedges, or a putter, our technical editors are constantly testing new golf gear.

You can also watch how some of our readers get on with custom fittings, and we frequently put clubs up against each other to give you an ever better idea of how various clubs perform.

4. Get Custom Fitted

We’re all different shapes and sizes, and everyone has different swing characteristics – which makes a golf club custom fitting crucial.

If you’re going to spend a chunk of money on golf clubs, then it makes sense to take that extra step and get them dialled in for your game.

At a custom fitting, you’ll find out your launch angle, club and ball speed, angle of attack, and so much more, including advice on what shafts are suitable, which is the club’s ‘engine’.

Armed with such data, the experts will make sure that your clubs are suited to your swing and give you the best chance to maximise your performance.

Custom fittings are available at the following locations but Covid-19 restrictions may limit opportunities:

Golf clubs with fitting studios

Golf superstores, such as American Golf and Direct Golf

Demo days

Brands’ national fitting centres

Independent fitters

By speaking to a qualified PGA professional, they’re getting to see your game; you’re getting to try before you buy; plus you’re benefitting from expert advice.

That peace of mind is well worth the custom fitting fee, which is often waived when you make a purchase in any case.

5. Finding A Deal

Whilst we would always recommend getting a custom fitting, if you know what you want and you’re happy buying clubs straight from the shelf, shop around.

At this time of year, there are some super Black Friday golf deals to be had, where you can make some tidy savings on all kinds of clubs.

It’s also worth seeing what any old golf gear you have is worth, because some superstores offer a trade-in price, such as American Golf.

