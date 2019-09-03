The Englishman is attached to Woburn GC near Milton Keynes but lives at Lake Nona in Orlando

What Is Ian Poulter’s Home Club?

Ryder Cup legend and 17-time professional winner Ian Poulter had an interesting journey into professional life.

The Englishman turned professional off 4 via the PGA and worked his way onto the Tour by hours of practise as an assistant pro.

He grew up in Hitchin, Hertfordshire and became assistant pro at Chestfield Downs GC before moving on to Leighton Buzzard GC.

Poults left Chestfield Downs because his pro made him pay a green fee to play in competitions and met and he then worked under Lee Scarborough at Leighton Buzzard.

Scarborough was Poulter’s coach in the early days and was instrumental in getting his swing up to the level it needed to be.

Once the Englishman reached the European Tour, he became attached to Woburn Golf Club as their Touring Professional.

The relationship started in 2003 and he has been there ever since.

He owns a property in Milton Keynes and bases himself at Woburn when back home practising.

Woburn has three stunning courses with all three (Marquess’, Duke’s and Duchess’) featuring in Golf Monthly’s UK and Ireland Top 100 rankings.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The club has hosted numerous professional events across the European, Senior and LPGA/LET Tours.

Poulter hosted his Invitational junior tournament at Woburn from 2005-2016.

The Ryder Cup star now resides in south-east Orlando at Lake Nona where he practises his golf.

The Englishman moved to the States a number of years ago and designed his own mansion which includes a car garage on-site housing his many Ferraris.

Lake Nona is a 17-mile squared community area with an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Tom Fazio.

It features two distinct nines with one treelined and one featuring lake vistas.

It is a country club with high quality practice facilities as well as a tennis club, spa, pool area and water sports.

The course hosted the inaugural Solheim Cup in 1990 as well as four Tavistock Cups, the 1993 World Cup of Golf and qualifying for the men’s and women’s US Opens.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Other professionals to live at Lake Nona include Henrik Stenson and Graeme McDowell.