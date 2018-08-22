Married in 2007, meet wife of Ian Poulter, Katie, in this piece.

Who Is Ian Poulter’s Wife?

Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter is sure to be in Paris once again making his presence felt on Le Golf National. His wife, Katie, is sure to be there too.

The pair are one of the longest standing couples on the PGA Tour after meeting in 1995 and tying the knot in 2007. When they met Katie was working as a nurse.

They currently live in Florida on Lake Nona Golf and Country Club. Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose and several other PGA Tour players live on the same site.

Ian and Katie have four children together, called Aimee-Leigh, Luke, Lily-Mai and Joshua. Two of them came before they got married, and two came after.

Katie, in a funny story told by Ian, once managed to spend a $100 bill that was signed by none other than Arnold Palmer. Ian and Arnold became friends before he died to the point where Ian got an autograph off Arnie on the note.

“He signed $100 bill which my wife actually spent one time; I had to get another one done. It was in the safe. She didn’t realize it was actually signed by Arnie, so it’s out there somewhere. I have no idea what she did with it. Not a clue. It was probably in Publix to be honest. She probably went to get some groceries.”