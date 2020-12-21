Is a spot of golf on Christmas day a tradition for you? Or is it unthinkable? Here's what our forum said...

Is It OK To Play Golf On Christmas Day?

We asked our forum members whether they will be teeing it up on the 25th..

For some it is unthinkable, for others it is a given.

How they voted

Yes 76.7 %

No 23.3 %

Oh yes it is – 76.7%

I don’t celebrate Christmas and see no reason why people can’t play if the course is accessible. We are part of a park which is open to the public 365 days a year. There are always a few people playing on December 25th, most of them non-members on a freebie.

fenwayrich

Perfectly acceptable… get up early and back before you’re missed! This has got me thinking… no visitors this year, just me and the wife at home… I wonder if she fancies a game?

IanM

Me and my old man play every year, weather permitting. Tee off at 8am, course to ourselves. Nice.

Tongo

Yes will be playing this year if open and played three Xmas days in NZ.

upsidedown

Good opportunity to go play a different course

Kaz

Never mind acceptable it should be encouraged.

Bermuda

Course only closed if weather is bobbins ! Me and my better half play every Xmas morning and love it.

matt71

I’m widowed, in my 50s and don’t have anyone to celebrate with, it’s just another day so why not…

birdyhunter

If I was single this Christmas I’d be there with bells on.

Canary_Yellow

When my kids were younger then no chance but now that they’re grown up and don’t get up till 2pm then why not? I played last year and it was almost empty except for some members like me or those who don’t celebrate Christmas. I’ll be out there again this year, weather permitting.

JollyRedDevil

I have no commitments so I will be out there again for the fourth straight Christmas Day game. Just trying to decide which course to go and play.

Pathetic_Shark

Oh no you don’t – 23.3%

The phrase I would use includes the words blood, stone, chance and more

Imurg

I think I’ve only ever played a couple of times myself, but courses are open up here anyway, usually too drunk to drive to Nairn anyway.

patricks148

Not everyone celebrates Christmas. The course isn’t shut for Ramadan so…. personally my wife would kill me so I won’t be.

Sats

I guess it’s down to the individual, family circumstances etc. Personally I wouldn’t consider it.

Lord Tyrion

Not a chance

chrisd

I wouldn’t do it. Don’t see the point at Christmas Day is a day for families and although the in-laws aren’t coming this year it’ll be nice to have the day with HID and then take some Christmas dinner to the in-laws late afternoon or early evening and catch up with them, even from the garden path. Boxing Day though is fair game and a good excuse to walk off the excess of the previous day.

HomerJSimpson

A couple of members normally open the clubhouse bar for the few that play on Christmas Day but I guess that won’t be happening this year. Personally, absolutely not.

arnieboy

If I even suggested going out for a game on Christmas Day, one of the branches on our Christmas tree would have a couple of extra decorations hanging from it…

Smiffy

I can’t say I have ever even considered it – I’d much rather get stuck into the drinking, watching the kids opening the presents and start the all-day cooking fest! The thought of buggering off for four hours (min) while everyone else fends for themselves would deflate the whole atmosphere in our house, and one that I have so many precious memories from the kids growing up!

ADB

Side issue but the head greenkeeper also said since unusually the course wouldn’t be open on 25th he’s going to take the opportunity to have the sprinklers on for a large portion of the day. It’ll certainty mess with the plans for those hoping to ‘sneak’ on.

Slab

