Who currently coaches the Major winning Australian golfer? We take a look here.

Who Is Jason Day’s Coach?

Jason Day has achieved pretty much all there is to achieve in the game of golf. He is a former world number one, a Major winner and he has double-digit PGA Tour wins.

Interestingly, throughout his career he had the same coach, Colin Swatton, but this has recently changed as the two men agreed to part ways earlier in 2020.

Who Is Jason Day’s Coach?

As of right now, Jason Day does not have a golf coach after recently splitting with Colin Swatton, the man who oversaw Day’s rise up the golf rankings.

“It’s been a long and successful road working with Col. I have just decided I want to make a change and work on my own as it pertains to my golf swing,” Day told PGATour.com ahead of the World Golf Championships–FedEx St. Jude Invitational in July 2020.

“Col has been way more than just a caddie and coach to me. I am forever grateful for all he has done for my golf and his continued friendship,” Day added.

“It’s been a privilege to work with Jason since his childhood and I’ll always cherish the ride we’ve shared that took us all the way to the top of the golf world,” Swatton said.

Related: Things You Didn’t Know About Jason Day

Golf Monthly Instruction

Day first start working with Swatton at the age of 12 and he acted as a father figure too after Day lost his father to cancer.

Additionally, as well as being his coach, he also carried the bag a lot of the time too.

Swatton was on the bag for 10 of Day’s 12 PGA Tour wins, a Korn Ferry Tour win, plus a win at the 2013 ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf.

It was back in 2017 that Swatton came off the bag to focus on the coaching side of the game.

Related: Who Is Jason Day’s Caddie?

“I am proud of what was accomplished but even more so I am proud of the man Jason has become,” Swatton said. “We will always remain close friends and I wish him well as he continues his journey. I am excited for the future for both of us as I know there is much more to come.”

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram