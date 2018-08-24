Adam Hayes is currently on the bag for Jon Rahm and has been for his entire pro career so far

Who Is Jon Rahm’s Caddie?

Adam Hayes became Jon Rahm’s caddie when he turned pro in June 2016.

The pair got their first victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2017 and they have won five tournaments together in total.

Hayes studied at Brevard Community College and University of Central Florida and is considered to be one of the most respected caddies on the PGA Tour.

He began his caddying career in 2000 on the LGPA Tour and four years later he made the transition to the PGA Tour.

Hayes has previous experience of caddying for a number of PGA Tour players including current world number 20 Webb Simpson and 2013 USPGA Championship winner Jason Dufner.

He has also been on the bag of Russell Henley, Vaughan Taylor and Ben Crane

His most memorable victory that he has recorded with a a pro to date was at the 2010 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open held in Las Vegas.