What Is Jon Rahm’s Home Club?

Despite having only been around for a few years, Jon Rahm has fast become one of the best players in the world and has entrenched himself in the worlds top 10. Rahm regularly plays tournaments and courses all over the world but on which course does he actually call home? We take a look.

Born in Barrika, Spain, we believe Rahm spent a lot of his time honing his skills at Centro Nacional de Golf in Madrid.

After quickly becoming the standout amateur in Spain, Rahm received a message from Tim Mickelson offering a full scholarship to Arizona State University. Whilst there he would, in all likelihood, have played the ASU Karsten course which was designed by Pete Dye. The course was the home of the ASU Sun Devils for 30 years since its opening in 1989, but this year it was announced the partnership would end. Now the ASU golf team plays at Papago Golf Course.

In the past Rahm has said the William Bell-designed Papago course is a lot tougher especially when you consider it measures 7,333 yards off the back tees.

Rahm currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona where has has talked about several courses that he occasionally plays. The most famous is unquestionably the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course which is the site of the Waste Management Phoenix Open and home of the famous 16th hole.

Additionally Rahm has spoken about playing some of the private courses in Arizona too chief among which is Whisper Rock Golf Club and its two courses. Tom Fazio designed the Upper course and the Lower was designed by Phil Mickelson and Gary Stephenson. Other golf names that call Whisper Rock their home club include Fred Couples, Geoff Ogilvy, Kevin Streelman, Paul Casey, Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay.

Rahm has also played at the Tom Weiskopf designed Silverleaf Club and Grayhawk Golf Club which will host the 2020 NCAA Golf Championship.

We are not sure if he is a fully-fledged member of any of these courses right now but on his profile on the European Tour website it does say his attachment club is Whisper Rock.