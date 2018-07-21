They have one of the closest player-caddie relationships on Tour but who is Jordan Spieth's caddie? We take a look at the former maths teacher turned professional caddie

Who Is Jordan Spieth’s Caddie?

One of the closest and most unusual player-caddie relationships on Tour is that of Jordan Spieth and his caddie Michael Greller. The two have worked together since 2011 and have won three major championships together including the US Masters. But Who is Jordan Spieth’s caddie? We take a look…

Many people assume, because of the apparent closeness of their relationship that Spieth and Grellar are old friends but this isn’t the case. Greller is 15 years older than Spieth and had a full time job as a teacher when he first met Jordan Spieth in 2011.

That year, Michael Greller was a high school maths teacher living and working in Seattle. He had been earning some extra money on the side by working as a caddie in his local area when Jordan Spieth came to his home town to compete in the US Junior Amateur Championship.

Who is Tiger Woods’ caddie?

The two teamed up and of course, Spieth was victorious. They gelled on the course and the following year, they joined forces again when Jordan Spieth, the world’s leading amateur at the time, made the field for the 2012 US Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. When Spieth turned professional, Greller intended to take one year away from teaching to caddie, expecting his player’s progression to be more gradual than meteoric. However, half way through his first season as a professional, Spieth won the John Deere Classic becoming the first teenager to win on the PGA Tour since Ralph Guldahl in 1931.