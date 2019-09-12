The three-time Major winner was born in Dallas, Texas and currently resides there as well.

What Is Jordan Spieth’s Home Club?

Jordan Spieth is one of the most successful golfers out on Tour thanks to his 11 PGA Tour wins that include three Major Championships. He only needs the PGA Championship to complete the career Grand Slam as well.

But where is his home club?

Spieth was born in Dallas, Texas and sport was a huge part of his life early on because his parents played sports competitively. Despite an early love for baseball, Spieth showed clear talent for golf and made his parents cut the grass in the garden extremely low so he could work on his putting.

In terms of the the first club he joined though, this was Brookhaven Country Club, a private club that was designed by Byron Nelson and has three 18-hole courses.

From there he moved south to Brook Hollow Golf Club where he would meet current coach Cameron McCormick for the first time.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Heading into college, Spieth attended the University of Texas and whilst there he would have regularly played the University of Texas Golf Club Championship course built in the Texas Hill Country. A par-71, it goes to 7,412 yards off the back tees and was created in 2003 by Bechtol Russell Golf Course design. According to the website it says; “the course overlooks Lake Austin and borders the Balcones Natural Wildlife Preserve, offering challenging shots and views that rival the best in Austin.”

Additionally, Spieth regularly plays Trinity Forest Golf Club which is home to coach McCormick and the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament as well. According to the Dallas Morning News, Spieth has had his own locker and unlimited access to all the facilities there for a while now.

Speaking before the tournament in 2018, Spieth said; “I don’t know if it’s a home-field advantage for me or not. I’ve played there a lot, but so have a lot of guys [touring pros] who live in North Texas.”

Trending On Golf Monthly

We believe Spieth regularly plays on other courses around Texas like Colonial Country Club, however he is actually a member of Dallas National Golf Club.