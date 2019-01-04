Meet the high-school sweetheart of Jordan Spieth, Annie Verret.
Who Is Jordan Spieth’s Wife?
Jordan Spieth may not have had a brilliant year on the PGA Tour by his lofty standards, but he recently got married and will be looking to right the ship and return to the winners circle in 2019.
No doubt, his new wife Annie Verret will be supporting her fellow Texan on and off the course, but who is she?
The pair are believed to have met at high-school in Texas and stayed together despite attending different colleges.
Spieth went to the University of Texas at Austen whereas Verret went to Texas Tech and majored in business. She graduated with a GPA of 4.0 and below you can see the pair celebrating their graduation.
Whilst Jordan is on the golf course Verret is, and has been, involved in a number of projects. For example she was the event coordinator for The First Tee of Greater Dallas which was an organisation that looked to inspire underprivileged children through golf.
She was also part of The Birthday Party Project which is an organisation that looks to host birthday parties for homeless youths in America.
Verret usually keeps her personal life out of the spotlight but it was announced in December last year that the pair had got engaged and were quick to announce the news.
The proud Texan said afterwards, “It was nice. My brother was in town and her sister got in town, so we had our families there afterwards and it was a great night, really excited.”
“I had a decent idea, and then I was pretty sick,” he continued. “I had to have a backup plan. But I woke up and felt good that day and went through with it.”
