Who Is Justin Rose’s Caddie?

Here we take a look at who caddies for world number three Justin Rose.

Rose split with his previous caddie Mick Doran in the early part of 2008 following a slow start to the season

Doran has most recently been caddying for Rose’s compatriot Luke Donald who is currently sidelined with a back injury.

The South African-born Englishman felt it was time for someone new on the bag in 2008 to help improve his game and it turned out to be the right decision.

Mark Fulcher, otherwise known as Fooch, has been with Justin Rose for over 10 years now after joining up at the 2008 Players Championship.

Before caddying for Rose he had worked on the LPGA Tour for nearly two decades.

He was previously on the bag for Laura Davies as well as Alison Nicholas, including during her 1997 US Women’s Open victory.

Together Rose and Fooch have won 2013 US Open at Merion Golf Club, an Olympic Gold Medal at the Rio 2016 games, achieved a runner-up finish in the 2017 Masters and won two World Golf Championships amongst many other things.

In an interview with TaylorMade in 2017, when asked about his personal relationship with Justin Rose, Fulcher said, “When you spend a long time with somebody and you go through some battles on and off the course, you develop a bond.

“I’d walk through fire for Rosie…The two of us together probably have nearly 50 years experience in professional golf and that knowledge enables us to make the right decision together.”

Fulcher reportedly pocketed $720,000 in the 12 months leading up to June 2017, which put him up amongst the highest-earning caddies working on the Pro Tour.