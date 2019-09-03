The Englishman grew up playing in Hampshire but now plays and lives at the Albany Resort in the Bahamas

What Is Justin Rose’s Home Club?

Justin Rose is arguably England’s greatest golfer since Nick Faldo, winning a Major at the 2013 US Open along with an Olympic Gold Medal and five Ryder Cup appearances.

But where is his home club?

Rose was born in Johannesburg, South Africa but moved to Hampshire at the age of five where he began playing golf in his local area.

He initially started playing at Tylney Park Golf Club near Basingstoke, Southwood Golf Course in Farnborough and Hartley Wintney Golf Club before settling at North Hants Golf Club in Fleet.

North Hants opened in 1904 after being laid out by James Braid and then re-designed by Harry Colt nine years later.

It is a typically English heathland course with heather, rhododendrons and sandy soil.

North Hants is a private members club and hosts plenty of high level amateur events on its testing 6,565 yard course.

Whilst it is private, it is open to visitors every day of the week with green fees ranging from £50-£100 for 18 holes in the summer to £50-£70 in the winter.

The club opened the ‘Rose Room’ in 2014 which features some incredible items from Justin Rose’s career including a replica of the US Open trophy and an entire wall covered with the 2013 US Open leaderboard.

Nowadays, Rose resides in the Bahamas so practises mainly at Albany Golf Club, venue for Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge.

The 7,400 yard course was designed by Ernie Els and it combines elements of desert windswept golf with lots of sand dunes and water.

The club has brilliant practice facilities with a 400 yard driving range, short game areas and a swing studio.

It is much more than a golf club though, calling itself a ‘luxury resort community’ with properties, shops, a marina, water sports, a spa, theatre and much more.

Tiger Woods, Ernie Els and Justin Timberlake are just some of the names who call Albany home, with the resort owned by billionaire Joe Lewis, known as the main investor of Tavistock.

Forbes Magazine describes it as “one of the most exclusive resorts in the world.”

It isn’t clear how much membership costs although Justin Rose’s $54m career earnings on the PGA Tour suggest that he can comfortably afford it.

A green fee at Albany is reported to cost $300.