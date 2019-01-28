Rose moved into double-figure PGA Tour wins after victory in California. We take a look at each of them here.

Justin Rose’s Ten PGA Tour Victories

Thanks to a final round 69 at Torrey Pines, Justin Rose collected his 10th PGA Tour title at the Farmers Insurance Open over the weekend winning by two strokes and taking a firm grip of the world number one ranking.

The Englishman has won at some of the finest courses and most prestigious tournaments on the circuit so in this piece we will take a whistle stop tour through each and every one of his wins on the PGA Tour, starting with the Memorial Tournament in 2010.

1. 2010 – Memorial Tournament

A final-round 66 guided Rose to his first ever PGA Tour victory after years of close shaves. He won by three strokes over youngster Rickie Fowler.

2. 2010 – AT&T National

A week after throwing away a three-shot lead at the Travellers Championship, Rose once again found himself with a lead going into the final day. He was five clear at the start of the back-nine and yet Ryan Moore one-putted his last eight greens to charge up the field. Rose remained calm and hit every green in regulation on the back-nine to win by one-stroke.

Despite these two wins in a Ryder Cup year, Rose was still overlooked by captain Colin Montgomerie.

3. 2011 – BMW Championship

A wire-to-wire victory, Rose shot 63 on the first days play to take a large lead into the rest of the week. He nurtured that until most of the field were charging on Sunday but a chip-in birdie on the 17th gave Rose a two-shot lead down the last which all but assured another victory in a big tournament.

