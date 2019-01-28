Rose moved into double-figure PGA Tour wins after victory in California. We take a look at each of them here.
Justin Rose’s Ten PGA Tour Victories
Thanks to a final round 69 at Torrey Pines, Justin Rose collected his 10th PGA Tour title at the Farmers Insurance Open over the weekend winning by two strokes and taking a firm grip of the world number one ranking.
The Englishman has won at some of the finest courses and most prestigious tournaments on the circuit so in this piece we will take a whistle stop tour through each and every one of his wins on the PGA Tour, starting with the Memorial Tournament in 2010.
1. 2010 – Memorial Tournament
A final-round 66 guided Rose to his first ever PGA Tour victory after years of close shaves. He won by three strokes over youngster Rickie Fowler.
2. 2010 – AT&T National
A week after throwing away a three-shot lead at the Travellers Championship, Rose once again found himself with a lead going into the final day. He was five clear at the start of the back-nine and yet Ryan Moore one-putted his last eight greens to charge up the field. Rose remained calm and hit every green in regulation on the back-nine to win by one-stroke.
Despite these two wins in a Ryder Cup year, Rose was still overlooked by captain Colin Montgomerie.
3. 2011 – BMW Championship
A wire-to-wire victory, Rose shot 63 on the first days play to take a large lead into the rest of the week. He nurtured that until most of the field were charging on Sunday but a chip-in birdie on the 17th gave Rose a two-shot lead down the last which all but assured another victory in a big tournament.
4. 2012 – WGC-Cadillac Championship
His first win in a WGC event, Rose once again kept his cool whilst others around him on the leaderboard were losing theirs. 54-hole leader Bubba Watson struggled all day on Sunday, Keegan Bradley relinquished the lead as soon as he had it, and Rory McIlroy faded too. Whereas once Rose had the lead, he never gave it up and his fourth PGA Tour title was in the bag.
5. 2013 – US Open
His sole Major Championship win, Rose battled Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Hunter Mahan all day to win by two-strokes. He showed remarkable consistency all week shooting rounds of 71-69-71-70 to post a score of one-over. Arguably his career’s crowning achievement Rose looked to the sky after ensuring the victory to acknowledge his father Ken who passed away in 2003.
6. 2014 – Quicken Loans National
During regulation Rose had to hole a 15-foot bogey putt on the 18th after finding the water just to tie with Shawn Stefani. Unfortunately for the American, Stefani did the same during the playoff and Rose won with par on the first extra hole. Currently this is his only PGA Tour playoff victory, he has lost three others most notably the 2017 Masters tournament against Sergio Garcia.
7. 2015 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Just a couple of weeks after playing alongside Jordan Spieth in the final round of the 2015 Masters, Rose quickly put that disappointment behind him shooting 65-66 over the weekend to win the Zurich Classic by one stroke over Cameron Tringale.
8. 2017 – WGC-HSBC Champions
As Dustin Johnson stumbled his way to a five over par 77, Rose blossomed in tough windy conditions to shoot a final-round 67 and win by two strokes at Sheshan Golf Club in China. It was the tied lowest round of the day along with Phil Mickelson.
9. 2018 – Fort Worth Invitational
Brooks Koepka may have shot 63 on the final day to put the pressure on, but the Englishman responded with a 64 of his own to win the tournament by three-strokes.
10. 2019 – Farmers Insurance Open
Rose cemented his position as the worlds best golfer winning the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines by two strokes. What was even more impressive was that the win came just weeks after he had switched from TaylorMade clubs to Honma’s.
