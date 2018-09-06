Justin Rose married his wife Kate back in 2006. By Matt Cradock

Who Is Justin Rose’s Wife?



The Englishman has enjoyed major successes all over the world, claiming nine PGA Tour victories and 11 European Tour wins including the 2013 US Open.

Rose has represented Europe in four Ryder Cups and was part of the winning team in 2012 and 2014 where he was an influential figure.

The 38 year old will appear for Europe once again at this year’s Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

In 2000 Rose met Kate Phillips, (now Kate Rose) a graduate from the University of Sussex and former international gymnast who had retired from competition and was working at IMG.

IMG was the firm that represented the Englishman and consequently Kate ended up travelling to the tournaments Rose was playing in.

In December 2006 he would marry Kate and the couple have two children together, Leo born in 2009 and Lottie in 2012.

The pair have homes in Lake Nona, Florida and Putney, London.

After getting married, Rose changed the number on his golf ball to 99 because Kate’s lucky number was 9, therefore he put 99 for double luck.

Kate is now involved with the Kate and Justin Rose Foundation which was set up in 2009, the Foundation aims to help fight childhood hunger in the Orlando area as well as provide education and experiences.

The pair are one of the most recognised couples on tour with Kate regularly appearing at tournaments and events.

Not only this, but Kate also owns her own racehorse which is named ‘Master Merion’ after the venue of his 2013 US Open victory, but according to Justin “the horse’s name had nothing to do with me.”