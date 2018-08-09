Jimmy Johnson has been on the bag of 2017 USPGA Champion Justin Thomas since June 2015
Who Justin Thomas’ Caddie?
Here we take a look at who caddies for defending USPGA Champion and world number two Justin Thomas.
Thomas currently has Jimmy Johnson on the bag.
Johnson had previously been caddying for American Steve Stricker, before the American had to reduce his playing schedule due to his back surgery.
So in 2015, Stricker gave Johnson his blessing to work with young up-and-coming player Justin Thomas.
“I’m trying to get him to play his game and just letting the results take care of themselves,” Johnson said following Justin Thomas’s first PGA Tour victory at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia in 2015.
“It’s fun working for these young golfers because they have this carefree attitude that is infectious. It’s keeping me young and on my toes.”
Johnson has been a caddie for around 23 years now since 1995 and has previous experience of caddying for Nick Price, Charles Howell and Steve Stricker.
In other words he is considered a veteran amongst today’s caddie ranks, being in his sixties.
He has helped Thomas to nine PGA Tour victories to date, including the 2017 USPGA Championship in Johnson’s hometown of Dallas, Texas.
At the start of this 2018, however Justin had to have his father Mike fill in as caddie due to Johnson suffering a foot injury in October 2017.
He needed a walking boot to aid recovery before getting back onto the course.
At other tournaments such as the Sony Open in Hawaii Thomas enlisted the help of Jim ‘Bones’ MacKay, Phil Mickelson’s former caddie for 25 years.
Johnson wasn’t to return until the Genesis Open a month later, in mid-February.
On the Forbes top-earning caddies list in 2017 Johnson was seventh, receiving $590,000 for the year.
Thomas won $20m alone on the PGA Tour last season when you count in his $10m FedEx Cup bonus – needless to say, Johnson is doing quite well for himself!
