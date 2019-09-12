After growing up in Louisville, Thomas now plays and lives in Florida

What Is Justin Thomas’ Home Club?

Justin Thomas is unquestionably one of the biggest stars in the game of golf thanks to his meteoric rise up the golfing ladder. In just a few seasons he has collected 10 PGA Tour wins including a Major Championship at the 2017 PGA Championship. He has also shot 59 at the 2017 Sony Open and has risen to world number one during his career so far as well.

But where is his home club? We take a look.

Thomas was born in Louisville, Kentucky and quickly started playing golf to follow in the footsteps of his father Mike, who was the club professional at Harmony Landing Country Club in Kentucky.

Because of this connection to the course, Thomas played their a lot and would spend most of his time hitting balls on the range with his father. Afterwards they would play for money to which Thomas said; “We would play for a dollar, and it was pretty heated out there. And I’m a pretty sore loser, so I did not handle it well when I lost and had to give up a dollar.”

His grandfather Paul was also a club pro in Zanesville, Ohio so Thomas may have played there sometimes too.

After graduating St. Xavier High School, Thomas went to play golf for the University of Alabama where he would undoubtedly play the college’s course called Ol’ Colony Golf Complex which is a par-72 municipal course in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. It measures a colossal 7,544 yards and was designed by Jerry Pate.

In terms of his present day club, Thomas live in Jupiter, Florida and as a result he is a member at two courses in the state, that we know of. The first is Medalist Golf Club which was founded by Greg Norman in 1995, and was then designed by Norman and Pete Dye.

The second course he is a member of is The Bears Club. Created by Jack Nicklaus, this is a private club that the Golden Bear himself calls home.