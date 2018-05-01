Lee Westwood has been at the forefront of European golf for decades. Here, he reflects on a brilliant career, assesses his current form and looks ahead to possible Ryder Cup captaincy



Lee Westwood Q&A: ‘I Want To Be 2022 Ryder Cup Captain’

Lee John Westwood is now 44 years old and has just embarked on his 25th consecutive European Tour campaign.

His very first event was the Madeira Island Open in January 1994, where he finished T19th.

He would go on to make 12 consecutive cuts after that, setting an immediate benchmark for the impressive consistency that would become the hallmark of his career.

One or two minor blips apart, he’s never really looked back.

Indeed, over the past quarter of a century, Worksop’s finest – one of England’s most popular players – has done very well indeed.

He has won 23 times in Europe, twice on the PGA Tour and 42 times in total around the world, including four victories in Japan and a perhaps surprising nine elsewhere in Asia.

￼He has topped the Order of Merit twice, including the inaugural Race to Dubai in 2009, represented Europe on ten successive Ryder Cup teams from 1997 to 2016 and spent 22 weeks at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.

The only thing missing from his impressive CV is, of course, a Major, though he has come agonisingly close, with three runner-up finishes – perhaps most famously at Augusta in 2010, where he led heading into the final round, only for Phil Mickelson to turn on some real Sunday magic.

I met up with him in Dubai to reflect on his career, to find out if he’s still as driven as ever and to learn what he still wants to do in the game…

You’ve been on tour for 25 years – are you still as motivated as ever?

Yeah, I think so. As you get older you get different priorities and your body changes, so you can’t work as hard as you once did. So you have to prioritise your practice and work on different things – maybe work on your fitness and flexibility and things like that, rather than stand on the range bashing balls for hours on end like the 20-year-olds! I work more on my putting and short game now.

Have your goals for the year changed as you’ve got older?

I haven’t set goals for ages, to be honest. I’ve achieved a lot in my career. Some years I’ve set goals and some years I haven’t, and I’ve never really found it either beneficial or negative.

What do you need to achieve to make 2018 a good or great year?

I think just enjoying my golf more and getting into contention more. I haven’t played well and hit it so well the last couple of years. If I can hit it better and feel like I’ve got more control and can do everything just a little bit better technically, then I know that will improve my results so it will have been a good year.

Which part of your game has improved most since your early days on tour, and is there any part that you feel was perhaps better when you first came out than now?

I think mentally when you’re younger there’s less going on in your head and you’ve been through less stuff. So I guess mentally I was stronger in my 20s probably, but I don’t know as it’s not something you ever really analyse! But you would think that you’ve had fewer bad experiences and you just have a different outlook on life in your 20s as opposed to your late 30s and early 40s, I suppose. But my short game is way better than it used to be. As I’ve got older, I’ve worked more on my short game and learned the right technique, and it’s better than it was, certainly in my early 20s.