The former world number one's girlfriend is on the bag this week at Made In Denmark

Who Is Lee Westwood’s Girlfriend?

Lee Westwood has his girlfriend Helen Storey on the bag this week at Made in Denmark.

Storey has replaced Westwood’s usual caddie Billy Foster although it appears to be just for one week.

The former world number one tees it up ahead of his role as a vice captain at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

He is playing with Thomas Pieters and Thorbjorn Olesen in Denmark so has his eye on two potential Ryder Cuppers.

Olesen currently looks odds-on for the final spot on the team via the World Points list, with Thomas Pieters highly fancied to gain a wildcard pick for his second Ryder Cup.

Westwood’s girlfriend Helen Storey looks to be a decent player herself, as shown in a video of her hitting a shot during practice:

Here is her driver swing from earlier this year:

Storey also caddied her boyfriend and the 23-time European Tour winner in Abu Dhabi in 2017 and at the 2016 Masters Par 3 Contest.

Westwood, 42, and Storey, 38, got together in late 2015 after Westwood got divorced from his wife.

The pair met, it is believed, through Westwood’s friend Graham Wylie who is married to Storey’s sister.

Wylie owns Close House Golf Club in Newcastle where Westwood is attached.

WATCH: Lee Westwood What’s in the bag?

Storey is from Newcastle and is a fitness consultant.

The 10-time Ryder Cup player practises at Close House and lives just north in Edinburgh with Storey, where he donated lots of golf memorabilia to a charity shop last year.

Westwood hosted the British Masters at Close House last year, won by Irishman Paul Dunne.

