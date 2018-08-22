Meet Luke Donald's wife and Chicago native Diane Antonopoulos in this piece.

Who Is Luke Donald’s Wife?

Selected as a vice-captain by Thomas Bjorn for the upcoming Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris, Donald will be asked to call upon his vast experience to try and ensure a European win.

His wife, Diane, who he married in 2007 after proposing a year earlier, is sure to be in attendance.

The pair met whilst at Northwestern University in Illinois, the home state of Chicago-native Diane. There, Diane studied psychology whereas Donald studied art.

She is Greek-born with her maiden name being Antonopoulos and they got married on the island of Santorini in Greece, which is where Diane’s family is from, 11 years ago.

The pair have three daughters, Sophia, Elle, and Georgina, and they normally spend most of their time between either their houses in Illinois and Florida.

Donald has incredible experience in the Ryder Cup, first making his debut in 2004. He has played in four events – 2004, 2006, 2010, and 2012 and has never lost. His record is imperious too winning 10 and a half points from 15 matches.

He will be hoping to maintain that 100% record in Paris.