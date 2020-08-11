We get to know Matt Kelly a little better in this piece.

Who Is Marc Leishman’s Caddie?

Who carries the Australian’s bag whilst out on Tour? Let’s take a look.

Marc Leishman has had fellow Australian Matt Kelly on the bag for the past 12/13 years or so. The pair met when they were teenagers as both of them liked to spend most of their time playing golf.

They are also from the same city too, Warrnambool in Victoria, Australia.

It was Kelly’s father, Terry who got him into the game of golf as the age of seven.

Kelly said; “I actually got good enough to look like I knew what I was doing and then I would spend every day after school and school holidays at the golf course. We grew up in a really small town, so they would drop me off there and it was like a built-in babysitter type of thing where I could be entertained on the golf course all day.”

A couple of his best mates out on Tour are two other caddies, Joe Skovron and Sam Pinfold who caddie for Rickie Fowler and Cameron Smith respectively. This made the 2019 Presidents Cup even more significant as all three of them were working for their players during the event.

“It’s all kind of worked out funny. The three of us in 2008 started traveling together,” Kelly told The Caddie Network. “I’ve been with Marc for a long time, same with Joe and Rickie Fowler, Sam’s had a few jobs in between, but you just never know if you’re going to get to do one (Presidents Cup) together.”

Indeed the 2019 event at Royal Melbourne was special to Kelly and Leishman as they grew up not that far away.

