We explain who coaches the Australian golfer in the piece below.

Who Is Marc Leishman’s Coach?

Marc Leishman has had some huge victories out on Tour including the 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational and the BMW Championship in the same year. He also famously lost in a playoff at the 2015 Open Championship.

But who coaches the big Australian golfer with 5 PGA Tour victories? Let’s take a look below.

At 17 years old, Marc Leishman met his swing coach Denis McDade and joined the Victoria Institute of Sport in Australia, a government-funded program that has produced players like Geoff Oglivy and Stuart Appleby.

Denis is based at the Melbourne Golf Academy in Victoria, Australia. He turned professional in 1986 and played competitively in Australia for a number of years before becoming a full time coach.

Eventually his reputation would grow in coaching to the point where he was voted Victorian PGA Teacher of the Year in 2001 and Australian Golf Digest Coach of the Year in 2008

In the video below back in 2019, Leishman acknowledged how the pair have formed a good friendship and despite not seeing each other that often, McDade has a clear understanding of his swing and spots things immediately.

He also has a keen eye for when Leishman has gone down a particular path and it is just a case of bringing him back to where he needs to be.

After all these years, McDade’s work with Leishman has seen the big Australian become one of the best golfers in the world.

