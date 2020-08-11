An incredibly experience caddie in the game, get to know Billy Foster a little bit in this piece.

Who Is Matt Fitzpatrick’s Caddie?

A young star in European golf, Matt Fitzpatrick has become firmly entrenched in the world’s top-50 thanks to some excellent golf.

Another aspect to his success might come from the fact that he has one of the most experienced caddies out on Tour in the form of Billy Foster.

Billy Foster took up the role of Matt Fitzpatrick’s caddie in 2018 after he split with Lee Westwood. They had worked together for 10 years but both parties recognised they had gone as far as they could go.

Almost immediately Foster started working for Fitzpatrick and his influence has seen the young Englishman rise to as high as 18th in the world.

His very first employer was South African Hugh Baiocchi before getting his first Ryder Cup experience with Gordon Brand Junior.

Foster would go on to work for many golfing greats including Westwood, Seve Ballasteros, Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn and Darren Clarke.

He has also carried the bag for Tiger Woods before at huge events like the 2005 Presidents Cup.

Foster, with such vast experience, has lots of stories and he is equally talented in telling them as some of the videos below illustrate…

Foster remains the normal bagman for Fitzpatrick but thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Fitzpatrick had to use a couple of temporary replacement caddies out in the United States.

First he used Cayce Kerr for a couple of tournaments before going to Phil Mickelson‘s old caddie, Jim ‘Bones’ McKay. McKay took up the bag for a bit before Foster returned and he then went to take up the bag of Justin Thomas for several tournaments.

