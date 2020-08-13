We take a look at the several different coaches that make up Matt Fitzpatrick's team.

Who Is Matt Fitzpatrick’s Coach?

A young star in European golf, Matt Fitzpatrick currently has several people coaching him with each covering different aspects of his golf game. Who are they? Below we have taken a look.

Who Is Matt Fitzpatrick’s Coach?

Fitzpatrick’s two main coaches are Mike Webster and Pete Cowen. Both coaches cover the technical side of his golf game and they have worked with the 25-year-old for many years now.

Cowen has worked with many great players and brings huge experience to the team. Just some of the players he has coached include Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen.

Related: Matt Fitzpatrick What’s In The Bag?

Fitzpatrick also has a dedicated putting coach in the form of Phil Kenyon. Like Cowen, Kenyon has also worked with many of the world’s best

Golf Monthly Instruction

Related: 12 Things You Didn’t Know About Matt Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick also puts great emphasis on getting into the gym too and he has coaches to push him on here. Matt Roberts is his strength and conditioning coach and he also has a performance coach called Steve Robinson.

Related: Who Is Matt Fitzpatrick’s Girlfriend?

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram