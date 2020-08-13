Get to know Lydia Cassada a little better in this piece.

Who Is Matt Fitzpatrick’s Girlfriend?

Who is the young Englishman currently going out with? Below we have taken a look.

Who Is Matt Fitzpatrick’s Girlfriend?

We believe Englishman and five-time winner on the European Tour Matt Fitzpatrick is currently going out with Lydia Cassada.

The pair met whilst attending Northwestern University, a private institution in Illinois.

Fitzpatrick only attended the college for a semester but they were both student athletes there which possibly explains how they met in the first place. Fitzpatrick left to pursue a full-time amateur golf career.

Cassada, who is from Milton, Georgia in the United States, played lacrosse at the school.

Related: Who Is Matt Fitzpatrick’s Caddie?

Golf Monthly Instruction

Back in 2017 it was reported that Fitzpatrick was looking for a house in Atlanta so he could be close to Cassada as she expected to move back to her home state after graduating.

It turns out she ended up in West Palm Beach, Florida where she works works as a marketing representative for a travel company.

Related: Matt Fitzpatrick What’s in The Bag?

One of the main interests they both clearly share is to attend sports events. The pair have gone to NBA basketball games, college sports games and Wimbledon in 2018.

She also decided to carry Fitzpatrick’s bag around the Augusta National par-3 course for the famous short tournament that takes place on the Wednesday of Masters week.

Related: 12 Things You Didn’t Know About Matt Fitzpatrick

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram