Meet John Wood, Matt Kuchar's caddie since 2015 here.

Who Is Matt Kuchar’s Caddie?

We take a look at who carries the bag for the multiple-time PGA Tour winner.

Matt Kuchar‘s current caddie has been the same man since 2015, John Wood.

Kuchar and Wood first started working together at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba after Kuchar split with his longtime caddie Lance Bennett. Wood has remained on the bag ever since despite the odd week-off.

In fact it was during a week off for Wood that Kuchar won the Mayakoba Golf Classic back in 2018. That week Kuchar had a local caddie on the bag and the pair had disagreements on the pay the caddie should receive.

Before the event Kuchar agreed with David ‘El Tucan’ Ortiz that he would pay him $5,000. Caddies usually receive 10% of the winners check and given Kuchar won $1.296 million, many were calling for him to pay more. Eventually Kuchar paid $50,000 as well as an undisclosed donation to “philanthropic causes” in the area.

Many criticised Kuchar for this but Wood defended his boss tweeting; “Matt, his entire family and team have never been anything but generous, inclusive, respectful, and complimentary of me and the job I do for him. I wouldn’t work for someone I didn’t respect, or who didn’t value my opinion. To crucify for one mistake feels wrong.”

Wood has caddied for Hunter Mahan, Kevin Sutherland, Chris Riley and Mark Calcavecchia in the past. In fact when Wood was working with Mahan, he and Kuchar became familiar with one another as they played on the same Presidents Cup and a Ryder Cup teams.

Wood is from Sacramento and played collegiate golf at the University of California-Berkeley. As you would expect his favourite sports team is therefore the San Francisco Giants and he has also said in the past that his favourite Tour stop is The Masters because “they do everything perfectly, they treat us better than any other event in the world, and caddying that course is such a great challenge.”

