Meet Matt Wallace's current caddie David McNeilly in this piece.

Who Is Matt Wallace’s Caddie?

Who currently carries the Englishman’s bag? Below we have taken a look.

Matt Wallace‘s current caddie is David McNeilly.

The pair won four European Tour titles together in 2018 but parted ways in 2019 after the WGC-FedEx Sy Jude Invitational. However the pair have reunited in 2020 with eyes on winning Majors.

“I’ve got Dave back as well, which is massive for me because it feels like we had one go, we’ve learnt from that and now we’re moving forward to win these big tournaments so I really want to win a Major for Dave before he signs off somewhere down the line,” Wallace told Golf Monthly.

“I had Wobbly on the bag, Phil Morbey, he was amazing and he was really, really good over this period that when we were over here in the States playing those events but I asked Dave, I said what’s his movements coming off this period of time whenever we may come back and he asked why and I said ‘well I’d like for us to give it another go, I’d like to give it another shot’ and he thought about it for a couple of weeks and came back and said ‘yeah I want to give it a go.’

“I was really happy with that, he told me that he wants to caddie for someone who can win a Major and that just gives me a boost.

“We also have fun, we also have a good time. I’ve learnt from the time before and that time before came at a time where, like I said, I was trying to be perfect.

“I was trying to be so on it all the time that it’s not sustainable and Dave has his flaws, I have my flaws and if we know that, if we know each other’s flaws, we can accept it and then we can move on and be good at what we’re really good at.

McNeilly has caddied for the likes of Nick Faldo, Nick Price and Padraig Harrington in the past.

He overcame prostate cancer in 2014 to return to Tour before his successful run with Wallace.

