A four-time winner on the European Tour, who is currently going out with Englishman Matt Wallace? Let’s take a look.

Who Is Matt Wallace’s Girlfriend?

Matt Wallace is going out with Chelsea Joce and the pair have been together for roughly five or so years now.

Joce chronicles her and Matt’s time on Tour together in a blog called Girl on Tour. Her latest post discussed the Coronavirus outbreak and how they were dealing with the pandemic;

“Following an enjoyable week in Orlando for The Arnold Palmer Invitational, we had arrived at Sawgrass with an unsettling feeling that we probably shouldn’t be there. The updates on the news from Europe were increasing in severity, and honestly, more than fear, there was a part of me that felt guilt.

“Why were we continuing as usual, when other businesses, families, nations, were suffering? Precautions were in place during the week with hand sanitiser available throughout the clubhouse and golf course. But, walking around a course I usually thoroughly enjoy, I was all too conscious of the general public; the number of people crowded together around a green, and the risks we were all naively taking.”

“For Matt, he is embracing this time where his mind is completely free. He is not stressing about perfecting his performance, the details of swing improvements, the impact of results etc.

“For the first time in a while, he is learning to be relaxed in his head space, and is enjoying having time to connect with golf fans by taking part in podcasts and Instagram lives and participating in golf challenges; finding the fun in the game again.”

