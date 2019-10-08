We take a look at where the multiple European Tour winner calls his home club.

What Is Matt Wallace’s Home Club?

Englishman Matt Wallace has had a fast start to his professional career, winning four times on the European Tour and entrenching himself into the worlds top-5o golfers in the world. He has built himself up the golfing ladder through the years competing on the Alps, Challenge, European and PGA Tours, but what is his home course? We take a look here.

Wallace was born in Hillingdon, Middlesex and briefly played county golf.

Eventually he spent a year in Alabama at Jacksonville State when he was twenty years old. There he probably played Silver Lakes Golf Club which was designed by Robert Trent Jones and is used by the university golf team. It is located at the edge of the Talladega National Forest between Anniston and Gadsden and is made up of the Heartbreaker and Backbreaker Nines.

Wallace left Alabama after a year because he dropped out after making England Golf’s Elite Squad.

The Englishman has since been playing at Moor Park a lot. Whilst there he has spoken about pretending to compete against the members whilst stepping onto the first tee. It was Moor Park that was the host of Wallace’s match with Wayne Riley as part of Ping’s successful ‘Round with Radar’ series on YouTube.

In terms of his current club, Wallace has recently become an ambassador for The Belfry as shown by his European Tour profile where it says his attachment club is the famous Ryder Cup course.

The announcement was made earlier this year and Wallace said; “It’s a real honour to be representing The Belfry and I’m proud to be associated with one of our country’s most iconic venues.

“The Belfry has hosted the Ryder Cup on four occasions as well as numerous European Tour tournaments and one of my first sporting memories is Tiger Woods playing here and Phillip Price beating Phil Mickelson in 2002”