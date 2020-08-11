Who carries the young American's bag at the moment? Take a look here.

Who Is Matthew Wolff’s Caddie?

Matthew Wolff has risen up the golf ranks with meteoric speed and one possible reason for this is the team he has around him. One crucial part of this is his caddie but who exactly is he? Let’s take a look.

Matthew Wolff’s caddie right now is Nick Heinen, who has played on the Korn Ferry Tour 10 times in 2018 and 2019. He is yet to make a cut.

Taking a look at his Korn Ferry stats, distance has never been a problem for him, as in 2018 he averaged 340.9 yards and in 2019 he averaged 315!

Heinen played on the same collegiate team as Wolff at Oklahoma State University. Another two names many in the world of professional golf world would have heard of are Viktor Hovland and Kristoffer Ventura, two players who were also on the same college team.

Heinen was actually born in Oklahoma too back in 1996 and whilst his brother Alec went off to play golf at Wichita State University in Kansas, Nick decided to stay closer to home.

Some of his other hobbies outside of golf include playing basketball and fishing.

Interestingly for Wolff’s sole PGA Tour win at the 2019 3M Open, he had Steve Lohmeyer on the bag but this has changed of late. We are yet to confirm whether the partnership has ended completely or Heinen is a temporary replacement.

Wolff has also worked with Rory McIlroy‘s former caddie, J.P. Fitzgerald in the past as well.

