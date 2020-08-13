We get to know Matthew Wolff's coach George Gankas in this piece.

Who Is Matthew Wolff’s Coach?

With one of the most recognisable and interesting swings in golf, Matthew Wolff has become a star. One possible reason for that was the coach he met as a youngster, who only sought to refine his swing, not change it like other coaches wanted to. That coach is George Gankas.

At the age of 14 Wolff headed over to Westlake Golf Course which is where George Gankas is based. Wolff introduced himself, hit some shots and Gankas was hooked.

“I thought it was the sickest swing I’d ever seen—I loved it,” Gankas says. “I promised his dad I wouldn’t turn him upside down, and although we’ve refined a lot of things, he’s essentially the same. By high school, he was even more dominant.”

Wolff’s mother, Shari, also acknowledged to Golfworld just how influential their player-coach relationship is.

“He’s more than a big brother to Matt, more like a father. He’s a big kid himself, and he nurtures Matt in a sweet way. George knows that Matt responds only to positive reinforcement, but I’ve seen him be firm with him, too. Those two love each other.”

Gankas has a huge social media following thanks to his charisma and energetic style. Some other players he has coached include Sung Kang and another possible future star of American golf Akshay Bhatia.

In terms of other coaches in Wolff’s career, he also played at Oklahoma State University and under head-coach Alan Bratton.

Additionally one of the key assistant coaches he played under is part of his inner circle, Donnie Darr.

In fact it was Darr who helped Wolff get over the hump at the 2019 3M Open for his first PGA Tour win. After the third round Wolff couldn’t sleep but got a text from Darr that said;

“Get after it tomorrow and just do what you do. Remember, you’ve won more in the last six months than any of the guys you’re playing against.”

