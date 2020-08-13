Who is the young American going out at the moment? Meet Kim Lloyd here.

Who Is Matthew Wolff’s Girlfriend?

Matthew Wolff is pretty new to the whole PGA Tour scene and yet he already has a PGA Tour victory at the 3M Open in 2019. He was also in with a chance of winning the 2020 PGA Championship too but fell just short.

What isn’t new in his life is his relationship with Kim Lloyd and below we get to know her a little better.

Wolff and Lloyd both went to Oklahoma State University and celebrated a one-year anniversary earlier this year in April as you can see below on Lloyd’s Instagram.

Lloyd currently studies Economics at college. She started her Bachelor’s Degree in 2017 and is due to graduate in 2021 whilst her boyfriend takes the golfing world by storm.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is the Lead Tutor of Business and Statistics at the University and she is also the Vice-President of membership at the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity.

Speaking of the Fraternity she says; “I love Zeta because it has given me confidence in myself that I otherwise would not have found. In Zeta, I have felt loved, encouraged, and supported and strive to make sure our members feel the same. I cannot wait to share the love with the future new members of this incredible chapter.”

