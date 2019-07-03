Meet Team Reed – Patrick Reed’s Caddie, Wife And Coach:

Expand Troubled Master: Patrick Reed’s Ongoing Family Feud

He thinks Reed and Jordan Spieth have the two best short games in the world right now.

“It didn’t shock me that Jordan made a run at him. It might have shocked me that Jordan didn’t birdie 17 and 18, too. But I think those two might have the two best short games in the world right now.”

He also spoke about how Reed approached his putting at Augusta and how they’d been working on missing on the high side.

“You miss them on the low side at Augusta, and 2 feet turns in to 6 feet. His two-putts on 17 and 18 were terrific.”

Justine Reed – Wife

Reed met his wife Justine at Augusta State University and she then had a stint as his caddie for two years.

They married in 2012 when Reed was just 22 and his parents didn’t attend the wedding. He has been estranged from his parents Bill and Jeannette and sister Hannah since the wedding.

Justine once told the Washington Post about becoming a full-time caddie, “If you had told me with all the work I put into my nursing degree I’d be doing this, I wouldn’t have believed you. When I told my Dad, he was like, ‘You’re doing what?’”

Justine stopped caddying for her husband when she fell pregnant in 2014. She was on the bag as Reed came through Q-School to reach the Tour and then for his first two years on the PGA Tour.

They had their first and only PGA Tour victory at the Wyndham Championship in 2013.

Since then, he’s had Justine’s brother Kessler Karain on the bag.

The pair have two children. Their daughter Windsor-Wells was born in 2014 and their son Barrett Benjamin was born in December 2017.

She had already achieved two undergraduate degrees by the time Reed turned pro in 2011 and was a prolific swimmer and soccer player.

Justine had a seizure in the bath in 2014 and doctors say that Reed potentially saved her life.

Swing coach – Kevin Kirk

Having worked together since Reed turned pro in 2011 and then split in late 2015, Kevin Kirk and Patrick Reed are together again – and it has paid off.

Kirk is from Reed’s native Texas and is a Master PGA Professional. He also coached Jhonattan Vegas and Web.com Tour player Mark Hubbard.

Kessler Karain – Caddie

Kessler is Reed’s brother-in-law and Justine’s younger brother. He has been caddying for Reed since early 2014 after leaving his job in medical sales.

Interestingly, after Justine could no longer carry the bag Reed didn’t go down the route of hiring a professional caddie, he turned to his brother-in-law.

Reed told the Press Association that he had to train Kessler as a caddie, “We were wondering how the transition would be. I trained him like I trained Justine. I guess it just runs in the family.

“He was really good when it came to wind and club selection. She played a little bit in high school, and her brother played a lot in high school. I don’t know what it is.

“That family has it when it comes to giving me advice.”

Karain was the fifth-highest paid caddie in the world between June 2016 and June 2017 according to Forbes. They estimate that he earned $610,000 in that period.

Lowell Taub – Agent

Reed signed with CAA Sports agency in October 2016 after the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine where Lowell Taub would be his agent.

Since then, the American has signed endorsement deals with major brands like Nike and Hublot.

Taub’s job will now be to turn the 2018 Masters champion into one of golf’s highest commercial rollers.

