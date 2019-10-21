We take a look inside the bag of three-time European Tour winner Nicolas Colsaerts.

Nicolas Colsaerts What’s In The Bag?

After over seven years of grinding away on the European Tour, Belgian professional Nicolas Colsaerts finally got back into the winners circle in 2019 after collecting a victory at the Amundi Open de France held at 2018 Ryder Cup venue Le Golf National.

His last win came at the Volvo World Matchplay Championship back in 2012 which was also the year he played a key role in the Miracle of Medinah as he played out of his mind to stop the Americans taking a clean sweep in the Friday afternoon four balls.

Let’s take a look what he puts in the bag at the moment.

Interestingly Colsaerts uses TaylorMade woods at the moment starting with an M5 driver. He then shifts down to the M6 model as his fairway wood.

He carries two different types of irons at the moment, the first is a TaylorMade M3 three-iron and then from four-iron to pitching wedge he has Callaway Apex MB’s.

He uses three Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges with 50, 56 and 60 degrees of loft, an Odyssey Versa BWB #1 Wide putter and finally a Titleist Pro V1x ball which he started using at the KLM Open earlier this year.

Driver: TaylorMade M5

Fairway: TaylorMade M6

Irons: TaylorMade M3 (3-iron), Callaway Apex MB (4-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50, 56, 60)

Putter: Odyssey Versa BWB #1 Wide

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: Nike

