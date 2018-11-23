What Is The Optimum Driver Shaft Length?

Many Golf Monthly forum members are increasingly inquisitive over the distance gains we see on reader-fitting days, questioning where exactly the distance comes from. Many, erring on the cynical side, pinpoint an increase in shaft length as the predominant cause of the extra yardage. Others enquire as to why the shafts in tour players’ drivers are shorter than those offered at retail to amateur golfers.

Before I attempt to answer these valid questions, let’s provide some context. The maximum shaft length allowed by the Rules of Golf for competition is 48 inches and common thinking suggests the longer the shaft, the more clubhead speed you can create.

This is backed up by the fact two-time World Long Drive champion Joe Miller uses a 50in shaft. So if a longer shaft equals more distance, why doesn’t everyone use a maximum length 48in driver?

The answer comes down to control. In reality, the average length of a driver used on tour is 44.5in while the average shaft length found in drivers on the shop shelves is around 45.5in. There is an optimum driver shaft length with which golfers will achieve maximum clubhead speed and it will vary from player to player. The different length of stock shafts in drivers across manufacturers only re-enforces the importance of a custom fitting.

Tiger Woods played a 43.5in shaft for many years and a number of the world’s best play shorter shafts too. These players have above-average swing speeds and therefore do not need the distance an extra inch in their shaft would provide. They prioritise accuracy and control when configuring their driver set-ups. Ample distance comes naturally to them whereas for us comparable hackers, it does not.

