Padraig Harrington will be the next captain of the European Ryder Cup team for Whistling Straits in 2020.
Padraig Harrington Ryder Cup Record
Padraig Harrington has been announced as the man tasked with defending Europe’s Ryder Cup in 2020 at Whistling Straits.
He is the third Irishman to be named European captain in the last four editions of the match.
Harrington has been a playing member of the team on six straight occasions between 1999 and 2010 – winning the cup four times.
While he hasn’t competed since Celtic Manor in 2010, he has been a vice captain in each of the last three competitions.
The three-time major winner has had a mediocre playing record in the 25 Ryder Cup matches he has played in.
Harrington has picked up 10.5 points with a record of 9-13-3.
Singles record: 3-3-0
Foursomes record: 4-4-3
Fourballs record: 2-6-0
The Irishman has had nine different playing partners over ten years, pairing with the legendary Colin Montgomerie the most on five occasions.
His other playing partners include Paul McGinley (four times), Robert Karlsson (two), Ross Fisher (two), Miguel Angel Jimenez (two), Graeme McDowell (once), Luke Donald (once), Henrik Stenson (once) and Niclas Fasth (once).
Harrington has locked horns with a total of 17 Americans over the years, no more so than Phil Mickelson who he is 3.5-2 points up on.
Last year’s captain Jim Furyk is a nemesis of his having lost four of their five matches while former world number one Tiger Woods, two-time major winner Zach Johnson and veteran Davis Love III have all enjoyed a number tough battles with the 47-year-old.
His other opponents include Dustin Johnson, Antony Kim, Chad Campbell, Stewart Cink, David Toms, Scott Verplank (all twice), Bubba Watson, Jeff Overton, Jay Haas, Fred Funk, Mark Calcavecchia and Kenny Perry (all once).
Europe’s demolishing of Team USA at Oakland Hills, Michigan in 2004 was also Harrington’s best showing at a Ryder Cup.
He amassed four points from a possible five for the team as Europe went on to win 18.5 to 9.5. He paired three times with Monty, winning two of those matches as well as teaming with McGinley to see off Woods and Love. He also defeated Haas in the singles.
Two years later, Europe thrashed the Americans again by the same scoreline at the K Club, Ireland. Harrington didn’t have the best of weeks, only recording half a point from his five matches – the lowest of any player for Europe.
The two-time Open Championship winner had been vice-captain three years running, building up for this role. In that time Europe have won both times on home soil but were defeated at Hazeltine in 2016.
Harrington will be looking to win Europe the Ryder Cup for the 10th time in 13 stagings.
