Padraig Harrington will be the next captain of the European Ryder Cup team for Whistling Straits in 2020. By Lewis Blain

Padraig Harrington Ryder Cup Record

Padraig Harrington has been announced as the man tasked with defending Europe’s Ryder Cup in 2020 at Whistling Straits.

He is the third Irishman to be named European captain in the last four editions of the match.

Harrington has been a playing member of the team on six straight occasions between 1999 and 2010 – winning the cup four times.

While he hasn’t competed since Celtic Manor in 2010, he has been a vice captain in each of the last three competitions.

The three-time major winner has had a mediocre playing record in the 25 Ryder Cup matches he has played in.

Harrington has picked up 10.5 points with a record of 9-13-3.

Singles record: 3-3-0

Foursomes record: 4-4-3

Fourballs record: 2-6-0

The Irishman has had nine different playing partners over ten years, pairing with the legendary Colin Montgomerie the most on five occasions.

Golf Monthly Instruction

His other playing partners include Paul McGinley (four times), Robert Karlsson (two), Ross Fisher (two), Miguel Angel Jimenez (two), Graeme McDowell (once), Luke Donald (once), Henrik Stenson (once) and Niclas Fasth (once).

Harrington has locked horns with a total of 17 Americans over the years, no more so than Phil Mickelson who he is 3.5-2 points up on.

Last year’s captain Jim Furyk is a nemesis of his having lost four of their five matches while former world number one Tiger Woods, two-time major winner Zach Johnson and veteran Davis Love III have all enjoyed a number tough battles with the 47-year-old.