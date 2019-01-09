Three major championships, 31 professional Tour victories and a four time Ryder Cup winner. Padraig Harrington has had a stellar career as he now embarks on the next chapter as Ryder Cup captain for 2020. By Lewis Blain.

Padraig Harrington’s Career Timeline

Padraig Harrington will become the third Irish captain of Team Europe in four Ryder Cup matches, but he arguably has had the most distinguished career of them all.

He grew up in Rathfarnham in Dublin, going to the same school as Paul McGinley. He soon took up golf after encouragement from his family. The love for the game and his early development came from playing at Stackstown Golf Club.

Harrington represented Great Britain & Ireland at the Walker Cup on three occasions before winning it in 1995.

Until his mid-20s, his career looked destined to be in in accountancy but he would turn professional soon after his sole Walker Cup victory before joining the European Tour in 1996.

It only took him 10 starts on tour to record his first victory which came at the Spanish Open. He would be held in some company as the two previous names to win that tournament were Colin Montgomerie and Seve Ballesteros.

A dry spell of four years would follow despite seven runner-up finishes. But that would still be enough to earn a call-up to the 1999 Ryder Cup squad. Paddy won his singles match on the final day against Mark O’Meara. Team USA made history by overturning a four point deficit to win.

Harrington won a further eight times on Tour and won the Ryder Cup twice in 2002 and 2004 before taking membership with the PGA Tour in 2005.

He would win twice during his debut season, the first coming early in the year at the Honda Classic. Harrington and Jim Furyk dealt many a battle over the years but the Irishman defeated the American to win his second title that year. Going into the final hole tied, he drained a 60ft eagle putt while Furyk could only birdie to claim the Barclays Classic.

In 2007, Padraig picked up his first Major title by winning The 136th Open Championship at Carnoustie.

Starting six shots back from overnight leader Sergio Garcia, Harrington stormed up the leaderboard to earn a spot in a playoff with the Spaniard. He would go on to defeat Garcia over the four hole aggregate playoff by one shot.